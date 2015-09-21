Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Germany's Symrise agreed to buy Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for $397 million to bolster its fragrance ingredients business.
The German fragrance and flavour maker said in a statement on Monday it expects to achieve annual synergy effects worth 20 million euros ($22.6 million) from the deal by 2020.
Subject to conditions to be met within 12 months, the seller will receive a premium of $20 million, it added.
Symrise, which is a major supplier of menthols, said that Pinova also makes cooling substances that go into oral care products in combination with menthol-based products.
($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.