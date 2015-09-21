* Price tag could rise to $417 mln depending on performance
* Pinova makes perfume ingredients from natural sources
* Symrise shares extend gains
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Germany's Symrise is buying
Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from
natural sources, for at least $397 million from buyout firm
TorQuest, part of a push into plant-based ingredients for its
fragrances and flavours.
Symrise has a focus on plant-based substances, which are
preferred by many consumer goods makers over petrochemical-based
ingredients. The company expanded into ingredients businesses to
have a better control over manufacturing practices.
The deal reflects "the increasing importance of natural and
renewable raw materials for the fragrance industry," Symrise
Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram said on Monday.
Pinova was created in 2010 when TorQuest acquired Ashland's
refined wood rosin and natural wood terpenes unit and
combined it later with LyondellBasell's Flavors & Fragrances
business, now called Renessenz.
The price tag amounts to as much as 11.1 times Pinova's 2014
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of $37.4 million. That compares with a
multiple of 17.3 that Symrise is trading at, 12.7 for rival IFF
or 17.2 times for Switzerland's Givaudan,
another competitor.
Subject to conditions to be met within 12 months, Canada's
TorQuest will receive a premium of $20 million for a total price
of up to $417 million.
The buyer's stock extended gains and was up 2.1 percent at
1158 GMT.
Symrise expects annual synergy effects worth 20 million
euros ($22.6 million) from the deal by 2020.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
