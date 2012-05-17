May 17 Pinterest, the increasingly popular
online bulletin board, raised $100 million in a financing round
that values the U.S. start-up at $1.5 billion, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The funding is led by Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten
, with Pinterest's existing venture-capital investors
such as Andreessen Horowitz, FirstMark Capital and Bessemer
Venture Partners also participating, the report said.
Pinterest could not immediately be reached by Reuters for
comments.
The social site where users can "pin" images and follow
others' collections has surged in recent months to become the
16th most-visited site in the United States, according to the
Web information company Alexa.
