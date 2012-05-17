(Corrects spelling of Pinterest in main text)
May 17 Japan-based online retailing giant
Rakuten is leading the latest $100 million round of
funding in U.S. social networking site Pinterest, saying on
Thursday it expects the site to help it expand at home and in
its 17 overseas markets.
Interest in Pinterest, where users can "pin" their
photographs and images and follow others' collections, has grown
rapidly in recent months to become the 16th most-visited site in
the United States, according to the Web information company
Alexa.
Existing Pinterest investors Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer
Venture Partners, and FirstMark Capital, as well as a number of
angel investors also participated in the latest financing,
Rakuten said in a statement, without disclosing how much each
party has invested.
Earlier the Wall Street Journal had said the funding values
Pinterest at $1.5 billion, citing people familiar with the
matter.
"We see tremendous synergies between Pinterest's vision and
Rakuten's model for e-commerce," Rakuten's chief executive
Hiroshi Mikitani said.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Greg Mahlich)