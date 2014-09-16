TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp said on Tuesday that it would sell its disc-jockey equipment business to private equity firm KKR & Co LP for about 59 billion yen($550 million).

Pioneer has been selling off non-core assets to focus on its automotive electronics business. On Friday, the company said it would sell its home audio-visual business to audio equipment maker Onkyo Corp.

Pioneer said that it expects a 55 billion yen special profit from the sale of the DJ equipment business and that it may revise its earnings forecast. (1 US dollar = 107.2100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)