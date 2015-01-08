(Adds details, background)
Jan 8 Pioneer Energy Services Corp said
it had received early termination notices for contracts for four
rigs in the first quarter as oil companies continue to cut
capital spending in the wake of plunging oil prices.
The company also expects to idle seven more rigs in the next
month, with two more being idled by the end of the quarter.
Pricing pressure in the production services segment will
likely continue throughout 2015, Pioneer said. The segment
accounts for more than half of total revenue.
The company also expects pricing and utilization for all its
rig classes in the United States to fall in 2015, with its
mechanical rig fleet being hit hardest. (bit.ly/14yJHRN)
Pioneer operates 62 drilling rigs and 116 well-servicing
rigs.
The company said it expects 89 percent of its drilling rigs
to be utilized in the fourth quarter, up from 84 percent
currently.
Many U.S. oil and gas companies have slashed capital
spending plans for 2015, in line with plunging crude oil prices,
which have more than halved since mid-2014.
Brent crude rose 20 cents to $51.35 by 1121 GMT on
Thursday.
Larger peer Helmerich & Payne Inc said on Wednesday
that rates for its high-tech rigs had tumbled 10 percent from
the previous quarter.
Shares of San Antonio, Texas-based Pioneer have fallen 60
percent in the past three months.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)