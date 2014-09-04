Sept 4 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* FY EPS, HEPS and adjusted HEPS (pre mark to market impact of phase 1 BEE deal) for year ended Sept. 30, are expected to increase by more than 20 pct versus last year

* Revenue growth has been sustained at similar levels to interim results for six months ended March 31, 2014, notwithstanding deflation in select categories

* Whilst period under review signalled a lowering of soft commodity prices, this has not yet given rise to increased demand and volume growth