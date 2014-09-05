UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :
* Proposed unbundling by Pioneer Foods of its interest in Quantum Foods Holdings
* Intention of Pioneer Foods to unbundle its interest in Quantum Foods Holdings Limited to its shareholders
* To list Quantum Foods as a separate entity on JSE
* Anticipated date of listing will be Oct. 6, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources