* Fund manager to focus on Asia, United States

* CEO says banks can 'screw up' asset manager arms

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Feb 27 Pioneer Investments, the asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit, sought to assert its independence from its parent company on Monday, warning that bank owners can "screw up" fund managers if they are allowed too much control.

Launching a five-year plan for organic growth at the 160-billion euro asset manager, CEO Roger Yates said Pioneer was keen to expand its third-party business to offset weakness in demand for products sold via the bank's distribution networks in its core Italian markets.

"The ability of banks to screw up fund managers is legendary. We've just got to make sure we have sufficient independence," Yates told journalists at a briefing in London's Savoy Hotel.

The asset manager spent much of 2010 in limbo while UniCredit pursued a sales plan that was eventually abandoned in April last year.

That decision contrasts with the move by most banks to dispose of their asset management arms as they focus on core businesses, with Deutsche Bank the latest to put its up for sale.

"I think we have sufficient protection to run the way we want to," he said, stressing that the group had an independent team of directors and that its staff had separate remuneration structures from UniCredit.

The asset manager currently gets 52 percent of its funds from captive channels -- clients who bank with UniCredit -- rather than from winning business where it competes with rival managers.

Many European banks are meeting an acute need for capital by steering clients into deposits rather than locking their money away in funds.

Yates said "proprietary" flows gained from UniCredit's networks were bound to drop as a proportion of total assets.

"More than anything it's to do with the fact Italy is a tough business," Yates said, adding that while January had been a difficult month February was looking more promising.

Italy's asset management industry lost 8.5 billion euros in November, the country's funds association Assogestioni said last year. Pioneer gets just over half of its assets from Italy.

Pioneer has set its sights on attracting new clients in the United States and in Asian markets like Taiwan and Korea.

The company, which was founded in the United States in 1928, is one of the few European managers with a presence in the United States.

Yates said Pioneer would target more U.S. institutional mandates, particularly in fixed income, its largest asset class.

It has also brought together its fixed income and equity emerging markets managers in a new London research hub, reflecting its belief that the asset class is set to grow.

It is also hiring about 20 managers, two-thirds of these for the emerging markets hub, and plans to build a dedicated sales team in Singapore.

Yates also warned about the increasing pressure distribution platforms were having on fund management fees and margins.

This is especially the case at a time when client risk-aversion, low-fee exchange traded funds and liquidity-driven investment products shrink the pool of assets up for grabs, Yates said.

"The size of the cake we are chasing...is fundamentally getting smaller....You have to think very hard about where you want to play in this industry." (Editing by David Cowell)