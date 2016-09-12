UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN, Sept 12 Poste Italiane is considering a joint bid with Anima Holding and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer Investments, several sources close to the matter said on Monday.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, wants to sell a portion or all of its asset gatherer as part of a broader strategy to boost its capital. It aims to raise 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the deal, said one of the sources.
Anima and UniCredit declined to comment while Poste Italiane was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Paola Arosio, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro)
Jan 30 London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said on Monday.
