By Maria Pia Quaglia and Paola Arosio

MILAN, Sept 12 Poste Italiane is considering making a joint bid with Anima Holding and state-controlled bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer Investments, several sources close to the matter said on Monday.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, wants to sell part or all of Pioneer as part of a broader strategy to boost its capital. It aims to raise 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the deal, said one of the sources.

"With Pioneer, Poste would complete its range of products and ... Anima could bring its management skills," said another source.

The acquisition of Pioneer would further broaden the range of investment products offered by the 13,000 branches of Poste Italiane, which already manages 75.5 billion euros in savings held by its customers.

The structure of the offer for Pioneer still has to be defined and will be designed to maintain the current credit rating of Poste Italiane, said three of the sources.

Pioneer is the third-largest asset manager in Italy with 144.4 billion euros in assets under management, followed by Poste Italiane in fourth position and Anima in fifth, with 71 billion euros.

Anima and UniCredit declined to comment while Poste Italiane was not immediately available for comment.

Expression of interests for Pioneer are due on Sept. 19 and binding offers should be presented by end-October, sources said.

Poste Italiane already owns 10.3 percent of Anima Holding, with which it developed investment funds that it has been selling since January.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti owns 35 percent of Poste Italiane, and a 30 percent stake is held by the Italian treasury. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Greg Mahlich)