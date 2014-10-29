LONDON Oct 29 Pioneer Investments, the fund arm
of Italian bank UniCredit, said on Wednesday it had
won a near $400 million European equity investment mandate from
Mexican pension fund manager Afore Banamex.
The money will be actively managed by the specialist
European Equities investment team, which currently manages
around $15 billion, Pioneer said in a statement. The broader
company manages $247 billion, it added.
"To date, Afore Banamex is the only pension fund in Mexico
to have funded active international investment mandates, the
Pioneer European equity mandate being the third of these," it
added.
