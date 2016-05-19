(Adds details on executives, stock movement)
HOUSTON May 19 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer
Natural Resources Co said on Thursday that Chief
Executive Officer Scott Sheffield will retire at the end of the
year and be replaced by Tim Dove, the company's chief operating
officer.
The retirement draws to a close one of the longest-tenured
positions in the oil industry. Sheffield joined Pioneer's
predecessor company, Parker & Palsey, in 1979 and became its
chief executive in 1989.
He took the top spot at Pioneer when it was created in 1997
after its all-stock buyout of T. Boone Pickens' Mesa Petroleum.
In the ensuing years Sheffield helped create what is
considered one of the most-capable U.S. independent oil
producers, with assets throughout Texas and Colorado.
Indeed, despite the oil price downturn of the past 18
months - a drop that has ravaged many of the company's peers -
Pioneer's shares have gained 22 percent.
Sheffield, who said he is retiring to spend time with his
family, called Dove "the best person to serve as Pioneer's next
CEO."
Dove joined Parker & Palsey in 1994 and has held varied
roles at Pioneer, including chief financial officer and head of
business development. He joined Pioneer's board in 2013.
"Tim's strategic thinking and depth of experience was
critical to our efforts to transform the company into a leading
developer of U.S. onshore unconventional resources," Sheffield
said in a press release.
Dove was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Pioneer closed Thursday at $162.84, unchanged in
after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Andrew Hay)