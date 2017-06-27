June 27 Saudi Arabia likely will move to boost
oil prices after a recent drop in order to prop its own
national finances, the chief executive of U.S. shale oil
producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday.
Oil prices have tumbled in recent weeks despite moves by
Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries last month to quell a global
supply glut brought on in part by resurgent U.S. shale
output.
"I personally believe (the oil price) where we are right now
is not sustainable. It comes in the form of two words: Saudi
Arabia. They cannot have a scenario, which is $43 or $44 (per
barrel) oil, and sustain their national budgets," Tim Dove,
Pioneer's CEO, said at the JPMorgan Energy Equity Investor
Conference in New York.
Despite the supply glut, Pioneer has no plans to stop
drilling new wells, Dove said.
"We're not going to not drill, because this very well may be
the time where the well costs are as low as they're ever going
to be," he said.
Pioneer, one of the largest oil producers in the Permian
Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, has hedged most of its 2017
oil production but has not been about to hedge more than roughly
a third of is 2018 output since OPEC's meeting last month, Dove
said.
"We can pare away and still be profitable even in a $45 (per
barrel) environment," he said. "We may just dial back at the
margin in that scenario and not be a significant over-spender."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)