Jan 6 An unexpected $1.4 billion equity raising
by Pioneer Natural Resources means the fittest U.S.
shale oil producers can still tap capital markets even as highly
indebted ones struggle to raise cash, experts said on Wednesday.
The stock offering on Tuesday was about two times
oversubscribed, a sign of healthy demand in a sector stung by
the worst oil price crash in seven years, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
That is in part because Pioneer is known for its low debt
load, high-quality acreage in the oily Permian Basin of West
Texas and aggressive derivatives program that helps it sell most
of its oil well above spot prices, now around $34 a barrel.
The proceeds from the sale will help fund up to $2.6 billion
in capital spending next year on new wells to raise output 10-15
percent while many companies are retrenching or halting
drilling.
While a few other companies such as EOG Resources
are considered as healthy as Pioneer, the Pioneer sale will not
open an equity market that constricted for many of its more
indebted peers in mid-2015, when an oil price fall curtailed
record issuance.
"Is (this) a prelude to a repeat of last year's massive
first quarter equity wave? We don't believe so," analysts at
Tudor Pickering Holt said on Wednesday.
Highly indebted firms will continue to have a tough time
accessing the market.
"This is not the signal that the flood gates are open," said
the source, adding that highly leveraged firms cannot do what
Pioneer did.
Some analysts said Pioneer was being proactive by raising
cash now, perhaps a tacit admission by management that oil
prices may not recover anytime soon.
"We view this as a clearly pre-emptive move," Nomura
analysts said.
Pioneer's shares fell sharply on Wednesday to $116 each as
the addition of 12 million shares was dilutive by 8 percent.
But analysts at Cowen and Company said Pioneer could be
valued at $190 a share if new wells continue to show signs of
rising productivity.
The company's extensive hedges, which cover 85 percent of
2016 output, also appear to have helped it keep drilling rigs
running and avoid paying some expensive breakup fees that are
routine across the industry.
Pioneer has long-term rig supply contracts that have
penalties built in should the company try to cancel early,
regulatory filings show.
Pioneer did not have an immediate comment.
