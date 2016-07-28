(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to headline or
By Terry Wade
HOUSTON, July 28 Improved fracking techniques
have helped cut Pioneer Natural Resources Co's
production costs in the Permian Basin to about $2 a barrel, low
enough to compete with oil rival Saudi Arabia, CEO Scott
Sheffield said on Thursday.
The comments from Sheffield, who is retiring soon, were
perhaps the most concrete sign yet that the fittest U.S. shale
oil producers will survive the price crash that started in
mid-2014 when Saudi Arabia and OPEC moved to pump heavily to win
back market share from higher-cost producers.
Dozens of shale companies, many with marginal assets, have
filed for credit protection in the biggest wave of corporate
bankruptcies since the telecoms crash of the early 2000s.
Sheffield said high costs would continue to make U.S. shale
plays outside the Permian basin relatively less competitive.
On Pioneer's second-quarter results call, Sheffield said
that, excluding taxes, production costs have fallen to $2.25 a
barrel on horizontal wells in the Permian Basin of West Texas,
so it is nearly on even footing with low-cost producers of
conventional oil.
"Definitely we can compete with anything that Saudi Arabia
has," he said.
"My firm belief is the Permian is going to be the only
driver of long-term oil growth in this country. And it's going
to grow on up to about 5 million barrels a day from 2 million
barrels," even in a $55 per barrel price environment, he added.
Oil traded near $50 a barrel for much of the second quarter
but is currently around $42. Pioneer's shares were up
more than 3 percent on Thursday at $155.91 each.
Sheffield said other U.S. shale plays, notably the Bakken in
North Dakota and the Eagle Ford in South Texas, may not be able
to weather the downturn as well given their higher costs.
"The Bakken and the Eagle Ford I think there's no way they
can recover to the levels that they've already had," he said.
Pioneer expects output to grow 15 percent a year through
2020 after posting production of 233,000 barrels of oil
equivalent a day this past quarter. It sees most of its growth
in the Permian, though it also has acreage in the Eagle Ford.
Pioneer helps limit costs by doing much of its oilfield
services work in-house. It also has its own sand mine, and uses
effluent water from the city of Odessa for frack jobs using
pressurized sand, water and chemicals to unlock oil from rock.
Pioneer said it is now introducing its third generation of
well completion techniques, called version 3.0, that is using
even more sand and water than the super-sized volumes introduced
at the start of the price crash to pull more oil out of rock.
Its newest wells are using up to 1,700 pounds per foot of
sand, up to 50 barrels per foot of fluid, and frack points as
often as every 15 feet with wells that are now nearly 10,000
feet long.
Wells fracked using completion techniques known as version
2.0 have produced about 2,000 barrels per day in their early
days, double what they were producing with earlier wells.
While the newest wells appear more productive, the company
declined to say what output from wells fracked with the third
generation completion techniques would ultimately be, partly
because it chokes, or restricts, initial output from new wells
to ensure their longevity.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by David Gregorio)