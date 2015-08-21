HOUSTON Aug 21 Top shale oil producer Pioneer
Natural Resources Co has found an unusual way to both
save water and cut costs for its wells: tapping the treated
runoff from toilets, sinks and showers in west Texas.
Pioneer has signed an 11-year, $117 million deal with the
city of Odessa, Texas that will guarantee it access to millions
of gallons of treated municipal wastewater each day, for use in
nearby oilfields. Deliveries of the so-called effluent, are
expected to start at the end of the year.
As crude oil has slid to its lowest level in six years
-currently about $40 a barrel - oil and gas companies pumping
from shale rock have tried to cut every unnecessary penny from
their operations. Water acquisition and transportation can be up
to 10 percent of the cost of drilling and fracking a well,
according to consulting firm IHS.
Producers are also trying to mitigate long-term risks of
water scarcity in the arid Permian Basin of West Texas, where
the top U.S. oilfield is situated.
Oil and gas companies operating in area, including Pioneer
and Apache Corp, have long sought cheaper, more
environmentally sound sources of water to use for fracking.
For example, both companies have drawn some of the water
they use in their operations from the Permian's brackish
aquifers, which contain water unfit for drinking. Both companies
also have worked to recycle water that is used for frack jobs or
found in the ground while drilling.
During hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, million of gallons
of water are blasted, along with sand and chemicals, into a well
drilled through shale or other rocks. The high-pressure slurry
cracks the rock, allowing oil and gas to escape and exit the
well.
Pioneer is the first oil and gas company to sign a long-term
wastewater supply contract with Odessa, a city of about 110,000
people. The Dallas-based company recently began construction on
a pipeline network that will transport the treated water from
the city's sewage plant to one of its oilfields about 20 miles
away.
"The money has been approved," said Stephen McNair,
president of Pioneer's water management group.
Pioneer's goal is to eliminate the use of fresh water in
fracking in 5 to 10 years, said McNair.
The municipal reclaimed water the company intends to use
comes from sewage plants that treat human waste and water from
activities that include bathing and food preparation, according
to Texas regulators.
City officials say the deal will provide a steady stream of
revenue and reduces truck traffic.
"We didn't think we were making our highest and best use of
our effluent water, we were using a lot for irrigation," said
Larry Long, the Odessa city attorney who helped to negotiate the
deal with Pioneer. "We thought it had more value going to the
oil companies," he said, noting that it would allow potable
water currently going to the oil fields to be put to other uses.
EOG Resources Inc, which has wells in the Eagle
Ford formation in South Texas, is considering using water from
wastewater treatment plants, according to its web site. And
Anadarko Petroleum Corp uses treated water purchased
from the city of Aurora in Colorado, according to a spokesman.
Alpha Reclaim, a private Houston company owned by BNN Energy
that supplies reclaimed water to oil companies in Texas, has
dealings or contracts with about 30 cities in Texas, including
Big Lake in the western part of the state. The firm is looking
to grow its water business, including its use of reclaimed
wastewater.
"We see a lot of opportunity," said Mark Ritchie, a vice
president at Alpha Reclaim.
