HOUSTON, April 25 Oil producer Pioneer Natural
Resources Co said on Monday its first-quarter loss
widened as the price it received for its crude fell more than 30
percent.
The company posted a net loss of $267 million, or $1.65 per
share, compared with a net loss of $78 million, or 52 cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 3 percent sequentially to 222,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day. Much of the company's output comes from
parts of the Permian shale formation in West Texas.
