Jan 6 Pioneer Natural Resources said on
Tuesday that icy winter weather has significantly disrupted its
production and drilling operations in the Permian Basin in West
Texas, one of the top U.S. oil basins.
"At the beginning of January, the Spraberry/Wolfcamp area
experienced heavy icing and freezing temperatures that has
resulted in extensive power outages, facility freeze-ups,
trucking curtailments and limited access to production and
drilling facilities," the Dallas company said in a statement.
It will take several weeks before the weather's full impact
will be known, Pioneer said.
The company did not mention any impact from lower crude
prices, which have prompted some companies to cut their capital
spending plans for 2015.
