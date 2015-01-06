(Adds Genscape commentary)
HOUSTON Jan 6 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
said on Tuesday that icy winter weather significantly
disrupted its production and drilling operations in the Permian
Basin in West Texas, one of the top U.S. oil basins.
"At the beginning of January, the Spraberry/Wolfcamp area
experienced heavy icing and freezing temperatures that has
resulted in extensive power outages, facility freeze-ups,
trucking curtailments and limited access to production and
drilling facilities," the Dallas company said in a statement.
Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the National Weather
Service in Midland, said much of West Texas had very cold
temperatures and a lot of ice accumulation from freezing rain in
the four days spanning Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.
It will take several weeks before the weather's full impact
will be known, Pioneer said.
Energy intelligence service Genscape said the freezing
temperatures had producers and marketers scrambling to meet
sales quotas by drawing from storage as lost output amounted to
about 2.3 million barrels, according to the firm's Midland-Basin
storage report.
The Permian produced some 1.82 million barrels per day in
December, according to government data.
Other Permian operators including Apache Corp and
Occidental Petroleum Corp did not have an immediate
comment on the winter weather.
Pioneer did not mention any impact from lower crude prices,
which have prompted some companies to cut their capital spending
plans for 2015.
