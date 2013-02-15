UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 Pioneer Food Group Ltd : * Says revenue for the four months to end January increased by 12 percent to 9.82 billion rand * Says price inflation estimated at between 7 and 9 percent for the four months to end January * Says during the four months to end January total cost increases were 6 percent
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources