UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 20 Pioneer Food Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 38% to 182 cents * Says H1 revenue up 11% to R10 billion * Says trading expected to be challenging for the rest of the year as consumer
spend remains constrained * Says a gross interim dividend of 46 cents (2012: 44 cents) per share has been
approved and declared
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources