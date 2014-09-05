JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's Pioneer Food Group said on Friday it planned to spin-off its Quantum Foods unit with the aim of listing it as a separate entity on the Johannesburg stock exchange on October 6.

The company said a detailed listing statement would be released in due course. Quantum Foods produces eggs, chicken products and animal feed.

Pioneer's share price rose 1 percent to 123.27 rand.

