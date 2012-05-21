* Diluted headline EPS at 129 cents vs 231.4 cents

JOHANNESBURG May 21 South African Pioneer Food Group posted a 44 percent drop in first-half earnings on Monday, hit by costs related to an empowerment transaction and soft consumer spending.

The group, which makes bread, breakfast cereal and juices, said diluted headline earnings per share for the six months to end-March totaled 129 cents from 231.4 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off, financial and non-trading items.

Pioneer Food said the earnings were impacted by a charge of 161 million rand ($19.34 million), relating to the implementation of the second phase of a broad based black economic empowerment transaction.

It said revenue rose 11 percent to 9 billion rand. It declared an interim gross dividend of 44 cents per ordinary share from 40 cents last year.

Pioneer Food said it expected consumer spending to normalise in the medium term as the economy improves.

Pioneer Food shares have fallen 3.4 percent so far this year, compared with a 3.6 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-share Index.

($1 = 8.3258 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Stoddard)