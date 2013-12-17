UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 17 Pioneer Food Group Ltd : * Says pioneer foods appoints Cindy Hess as chief financial officer designate * Says current CFO, Leon Cronje, will step down on 1 March 2015 * Cronje will remain on executive committee until end of contract period in December 2015
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources