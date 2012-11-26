UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Pioneer Food Group Ltd : * Says FY diluted adjusted headline earnings per share of 420.6 cents versus
398.3 cents last year * Says group revenue increased by 10% to R18.6 billion * Says a gross final dividend of 70 cents (2011: 40 cents) per share * Says raw material pricing is volatile, indications are prices could weaken in
the months ahead as supply picks up
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources