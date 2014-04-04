April 4 Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* EPS of group for six months to 31 March 2014 is expected to increase by between 80 percent and 95 percent

* Headline EPS is expected to increase by between 95 percent and 110 percent

* Adjusted EPS and adjusted headline EPS from continuing operations is expected to increase by between 38 percent and 52 percent