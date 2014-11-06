Nov 6 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Revenue growth from continuing operations has been sustained at similar levels as reported at six months ended 31 March 2014

* FY HEPS of between 562 cents per share and 585 cents per share (2013: 390 cents per share), being an increase of between 44 pct and 50 pct

* Sees adjusted HEPS from continuing operations of between 625 cents and 648 cents (2013: 453 cents per share)