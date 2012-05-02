GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
May 2 Pioneer Natural Resources Co, a U.S. exploration and production company that plans to grow output by about a quarter this year, reported a first-quarter profit on Wednesday that came in ahead of expectations.
The company's stock, which has nearly doubled in value since October, rose 0.8 percent in after-hours trading to $113.55.
Pioneer reported a net profit of $214.6 million, or $1.68 cents per share, which was down from $348.6 million, or $2.96 per share, a year before -- but that included a $415 million gain on the sale of its Tunisian operations.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.23 per share in the latest quarter, or 2 cents above the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pioneer's first-quarter production was 147,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 7 percent on the fourth quarter. The company said it is still targeting year-over-year production growth of between 23 percent and 27 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.