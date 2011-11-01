(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Oil and gas firm Pioneer Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations for the fourth straight quarter, helped by higher production from its primary Eagle Ford shale assets.

July-September profit rose to $351 million, or $2.95 a share, from $112 million, or 94 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.35 a share.

Oil and gas revenue rose almost 40 percent to $610.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had pegged the company's profit at 87 cents a share, on revenue of $642.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the fourth quarter, the company expects production to average 136-141 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD).

The Irving, Texas-based company's shares closed at $80.97 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)