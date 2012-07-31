July 31 Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due to lower realized prices and higher costs.

The company posted a second-quarter loss of $70.4 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $245.6 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of 78 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $641 million.

Pioneer shares closed at $88.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)