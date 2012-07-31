July 31 Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural
Resources Co reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly
profit due to lower realized prices and higher costs.
The company posted a second-quarter loss of $70.4 million,
or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $245.6 million,
or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of 78
cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 97
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $641 million.
Pioneer shares closed at $88.63 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)