* Q2 adj EPS $0.78 vs est $0.97

* Q2 oil and gas rev $641 mln

* Sees Q3 output at 155,000 to 159,000 boepd (Adds Q3 forecast, details)

July 31 Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due to lower realized prices and higher costs but forecast strong third-quarter output.

Pioneer expects third-quarter output of 155,000 to 159,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). It produced 128,000 boepd in the comparable quarter last year.

The company reported a second-quarter loss of $70.4 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $245.6 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 78 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $641 million.

Average realized prices for the company fell 13 percent while costs rose 24 percent.

The company backed its spending forecast of $2.4 billion on drilling for the full year.

Pioneer shares, which have lost 24 percent of their value in the past three months, closed at $88.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Sriraj Kalluvila)