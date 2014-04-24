BRIEF-Heba Fastighets acquires property in Tullinge
* Purchase price for property amounts to 16.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.9 million)
CAIRO, April 24 Pioneers Holding plans to use a capital increase to help finance the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in real estate investment firm Rooya Group, one of the firm's senior executives said.
"The deal will be financed in cash and through a capital increase in Pioneers Holding shares subject to valuation," Mohamed Aboulghait, managing director, financial services, told Reuters in an interview.
He did not specify the size of the capital increase or when it would be concluded. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.
* Announces tender offers to purchase certain outstanding notes