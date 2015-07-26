CAIRO, July 26 Egypt's Pioneers Holding said on Sunday its board had approved an offer to purchase remaining shares of Cairo for Housing and Development at a price of 11.80 Egyptian pounds ($1.51) per share for a full acquisition.

The firm said in a bourse disclosure that a subsidiary of Pioneers had purchased a 9.07 percent stake in Cairo for Housing and Development, bringing Pioneers Holding's total ownership to 45.73 percent.

Pioneers has real estate, industrial and financial services operations.

($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by William Hardy)