CAIRO Aug 20 Egypt's Pioneers Holding posted a 54.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Profit of 96 million Egyptian pounds ($13.43 million) were up from 62 million a year earlier.

The firm, which specialises in brokerage services, said it plans to spend 1.2 billion pounds in investments in 2014.

(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)