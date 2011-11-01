(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Gas-focused exploration and production company Pioneer Southwest Energy Partners' quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations for the seventh time in last two years, helped by higher sales volumes and higher realised prices.

July-September profit rose to $89.5 million, or $2.69 a share, from $6.5 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 81 cents a share.

Oil and gas revenue rose 23 percent to $55.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had pegged the company's profit at 78 cents a share, on revenue of $46.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted 12 percent higher total average daily sales volumes of 7429 barrels of oil equivalent.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects production to be in the range of 7100-7600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Irving, Texas-based company's shares closed at $26.92 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)