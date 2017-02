MUMBAI, Sept 28 Pipavav Defence and Offshore Ltd said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Airbus Industry and SKIL Infrastructure to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India with an investment of $100 million in the first phase.

Airbus will have 26 percent stake in the project and may further raise it to 49 percent, it said in a statement, adding, Pipavav will hold 51 percent in the joint venture. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)