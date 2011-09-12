* Pipavav to form equal JV to execute Mazagon Dock orders

* Pipavav has earmarked $1 bln for warship production

* Co to appoint bankers for an overseas listing (Adds quotes, details, shares)

MUMBAI, Sept 12 Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Ltd has formed an equal joint venture with state-run Mazagon Dock to build submarines and warships, in a move which will give a major fillip to the private sector in India's lucrative defence market.

India is looking to modernize its military in keeping with its growing global stature and in the face of increasing assertiveness by China, in a South Asia region that New Delhi considers its sphere of influence.

The country is one of the world's top defence spenders with a budget at $36.3 billion, but imports 70 percent of its needs.

India recently short-listed two European manufacturers for a $10 billion deal for fighter jets, in what is one of the largest defence buys in recent times.

Pipavav, which has an orderbook of $1.5 billion across segments, will be investing over $1 billion to build warships, its Chairman Nikhil Gandhi told a news conference on Monday.

Mazagon Dock has an order book of one trillion rupees ($21.22 billion), part of which will be executed by the newly formed Mazagon Dock Pipavav Ltd, he said.

"The orderbook of Mazagon Dock is fairly large and the partnership has been formed to fast-forward the execution," he said.

"We will also look at exporting warships to friendly countries."

The joint venture will build the warships at Pipavav's existing facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Pipavav had also signed a protocol with a company controlled by the Russian ministry of defence for a potential contract of about $2 billion.

In April this year, Pipavav got the go-ahead from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to build warships, thus making it eligible to bid for multi-billion dollar defence contracts along with foreign partners.

Last December, it signed an agreement with SAAB Dynamics (SAABb.ST) enabling the latter to enter India's army and air force segments. In February this year, Pipavav tied up with Northop Grumman Overseas for defence production.

Gandhi said that potential orders from the Indian Navy in the coming years could be worth $25-$30 billion.

Mazagon Dock Chairman and Managing Director H.S. Malhi said that the success of the joint venture will pave the way for other state-run shipyards to tie up with private players.

In 2009, India introduced a new rule that made it mandatory for foreign defense firms which receive orders from the Indian government to buy 30 percent of their equipment from local firms to boost the domestic defense sector.

Indian firms like Ashok Leyland , Larsen & Toubro , Bharat Forge , Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are among companies that are eyeing big ticket contracts from the federal defence ministry.

LOOKING AT STAKE SALE, OVERSEAS LISTING

Pipavav was still in talks with an overseas strategic investor to sell certain stake, Gandhi said, but did not identify the investor's name.

The firm, earlier known as Pipavav Shipyard, had last week announced an agreement to raise about 1.6 billion rupees by issuing convertible warrants to a clutch of investors, including billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Proceeds from the issue would be used for expanding Pipavav's presence in the defence segment. .

Pipavav has also said it plans to convert its existing wet basin into a dry dock facility to enhance manufacturing facilities for the defence sector. It plans to raise long term loans of upto 13 billion rupees of which 10 billion has been approved by lenders.

The chairman also said that the company would shortly appoint merchant bankers for a proposed overseas listing, without disclosing other financial details.

Shares in Pipavav Defence ended 11.6 percent higher at 91.15 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.

($1= 47.13 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)