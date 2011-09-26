MUMBAI, Sept 26 India's defence ministry has
decided to put on hold a joint venture between the state-run
Mazagon Dock and private sector shipbuilder Pipavav Defence and
Offshore Ltd , saying it would wait till a policy on
JVs is put in place by the government.
Earlier this month, Pipavav Defence said it had formed an
equal JV with Mazagon Dock to build submarines and warships,
making the private firm eligible to execute part of Mazagon's
orderbook of $21.2 billion. .
Defence Minister A.K. Antony said on Monday the ministry
will study the complaints received from some private shipyards
regarding the JV. He didn't elaborate on the nature of the
complaints.
Antony, addressing a meeting of the consultative committee
attached to his ministry, a release of which was put on the
government's website, also said that JVs must compete for
contracts and should not get them on nomination basis.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)