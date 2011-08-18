NEW YORK Aug 18 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) said its 33,600 barrel-per-day Conway North pipeline, which ruptured over the weekend and leaked natural gas liquid into the Missouri River in Iowa, will be down for at least two months.

The company said it estimates repairs will take three weeks once it receives permits and regulatory approval from Federal regulators and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the repairs. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)