REFILE-With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Nov 1 U.S. gasoline futures jumped over 11 percent on Tuesday after Colonial Pipeline Co shut down its main gasoline and distillates pipelines on Monday after an explosion and fire in Shelby, Alabama, killed a worker.
The incident was the second time in two months the company had to close the crucial supply line to the U.S. East Coast, prompting gasoline prices to spike on fears of shortages.
Gasoline futures for December were up about 16 cents, or 11.1 percent, at $1.58 per gallon at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT).
Earlier in the session, the contract jumped as high as $1.6351, its highest since early June.
A nine-man crew was conducting work on the Colonial pipeline system at the time of the explosion, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley told a briefing. Seven of the workers were injured, with two evacuated by air.
The explosion occurred when the crew hit the gasoline pipeline (Line 1) with a track hoe, Colonial said an e-mailed statement late on Monday.
The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline is the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system and transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor area. (Reporting by Scott Disavino Editing by W Simon)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press.
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION Trump could pay for a southern border wall with a new 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, the White House says, deepening a crisis after plans for a summit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto fell apart. A Homeland Security official says U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan is being asked to step down as the agency moves toward tougher enforcement of immigra