NEW YORK Nov 7 Retail U.S. gasoline prices
remained elevated in some states on Monday following the restart
of Colonial Pipeline's main gasoline line early on Sunday after
a fatal explosion last week.
Prices in Georgia, one of the most affected states, were
flat overnight and up 8 cents from a week ago to average $2.24 a
gallon, motorist advocacy group AAA said.
An outage in the line, which can carry 1.3 million barrels
of gasoline daily from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York area,
restricted supplies to millions of Americans in the Southeast
and some in the Northeast. Markets in the Northeast were less
affected as Europe rushed to make up for lost supplies.
Prices could remain elevated for several days as pipeline
flows normalize after the nearly week-long outage, analysts
said.
"Effectively, the process is going to take time because they
have to figure out how to reschedule all the deliveries ... all
of that requires a fair amount of logistical juggling," said
Sandy Fielden, director of research, commodities and energy at
Morningstar in Austin, Texas.
"The market reaction is going to be much more pronounced if
you have something that goes wrong."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued waivers
allowing Colonial to mix different grades of gasoline once
shipments resume. Governors of some Southeast states have issued
executive orders to lift a federal government limitation on the
hours a driver can transport gasoline to ensure adequate supply.
Colonial restarted the line early on Sunday after replacing
the damaged pipeline section with a new segment as a permanent
fix.
The explosion late last Monday killed one worker and injured
five others when a trackhoe struck the line during repairs of a
September gasoline spill, which was Colonial's biggest in nearly
two decades.
Colonial had installed a bypass line to circumvent the
damaged section of the gasoline line after the September spill.
The company expected to remove the bypass line and restore the
original line to service by mid-November.
As of Monday, the bypass line remained in place and there
were no changes in the plan to restart the original line by
mid-November, Colonial said in a statement to Reuters.
The line was operating at normal capacity, Colonial said.
U.S. gasoline futures jumped as much as 15 percent
following the explosion but ended last week about 6 percent
lower as Colonial said it would restart the line quicker than
many had anticipated. On Monday, U.S. gasoline futures were down
1 percent, the weakest component in the energy complex.
The September spill caused a more than 12-day outage and
most traders expected a longer shut down this time due to the
blast and fatality.
But experts said unlike the last incident, the cause was
known and there were fewer uncertainties, allowing Colonial to
restart the line quickly.
