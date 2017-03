HOUSTON Nov 4 BP will shut its 315,000 barrels per day (bpd) Olympic Pipeline, which transports petroleum products from Blaine, Washington to Portland, Oregon, for several days in November for planned maintenance, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

The 400-mile pipeline that carries gasoline, diesel and jet fuel is expected to close around the Nov 8 or 9 and will remain offline for several days, a source said.

Dealers on Wednesday reported increased buying activities Pacific Northwest refined products markets as a result of the closure. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)