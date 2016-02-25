(Repeats with CERAWEEK tag, no changes to text)
By Liz Hampton and Luc Cohen
HOUSTON Feb 24 Pipeline overcapacity and
over-production are weighing on the U.S. midstream oil sector,
two top CEOs said on Wednesday, with one calling the existing
downturn in the market "hell."
Oil pipeline companies spent heavily over the last five
years during a drilling boom, but a 70 percent drop in oil
prices since mid-2014 has prompted producers to slash budgets.
Investors have dumped stocks of pipeline companies, fearing
that the companies will not see future growth in volumes and
that customers will see existing volumes shrink on cutbacks in
oil and natural gas drilling.
"Every basin is currently overbuilt or will be overbuilt,"
because of work already underway, said Plains All American
Pipeline CEO Greg Armstrong.
Another factor weighing on the market, he said, is that
"many of the shippers on these newer pipeline projects have
commitments to volumes that exceed their current output or the
output they control."
There is also a worry about some shippers potentially
defaulting on penalty payments charged when they fail to use all
the space they leased on pipelines.
Midstream companies in recent earnings calls have downplayed
those fears by stressing that most shippers have investment
grade credit ratings or have asked for letters of credit to
shore up protection.
Separately, attempts to shed pipeline contracts by two
bankrupt producers, Sabine Oil & Gas and Quicksilver
Resources, are viewed as a litmus test. One law firm
said it received 40 phone calls about the issue from worried
companies.
Until prices for oil and natural gas recover, new production
volumes may not arise as drilling halts.
"History tells us at some point we are going to come out of
this. People keep calling it a cycle but I call it pure hell,"
said Jim Teague, CEO of Enterprise Products Partners.
Asked about potential defaults by shippers, Teague said:
"We work with our customers very closely, we understand their
needs, we work with them to try to help them and that's all
youre gonna get out of me."
Gregory Ebel, CEO of Spectra Energy Corp, said 90
percent of clients are investment grade and that he did not
think overbuilding was hitting gas fields.
"Anyone who is not investment grade, if they had collateral
commitments, what I'm happy about is they've posted whatever
commitments they need(ed) to, which says they continue to have
good liquidity."
(Writing by Terry Wade)