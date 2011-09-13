Sept 13 Chevron Pipeline said on Tuesday it shut down the Main Pass crude oil system off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico to investigate a potential leak.

"Correspondingly, Cypress Pipeline System was shut in because Main Pass is the only connecting pipeline system currently providing volumes into Cypress." the company said in a note to shippers sent on Monday. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)