* Chevron investigating potential offshore oil leak

* Chevron shuts Main Pass pipeline system off Louisiana

(Adds further details from Chevron, state office, paragraph 3)

Sept 13 A potential oil leak at a Chevron ( CVX.N ) oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has led the oil major to shut down its Main Pass pipeline network near Louisiana, the company said on Tuesday.

The company also shut a related pipeline, known as Cypress, which is fed by the Main Pass system, Chevron said in a statement, without saying how much oil is transported on the lines.

Chevron did not say whether any oil spill had been discovered. The Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, which deals with spill responses in the state, said it had not yet been informed of any oil spill.

The Cypress pipeline feeds the Empire crude terminal in Louisiana, delivery point for Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude. The Empire terminal was still operating, a trade source said.

Empire, located in Southern Louisiana on the Mississippi River, can handle up to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude although normal rates are closer to 230,000 bpd to 275,000 bpd, according to Chevron's website.

The Main Pass 299 area is a block located in shallow water offshore southeastern Louisiana, and has been the site of drilling for oil, gas and sulfur. It was not immediately clear how much oil is produced in the area. Chevron has two platforms in the offshore area, according to the company's website.

"Chevron Pipe Line shut down the Main Pass System this morning to investigate a potential leak from a connecting riser on MP 299 lateral," the statement said.

"Correspondingly, Cypress Pipeline System was shut in because Main Pass is the only connecting pipeline system currently providing volumes into Cypress."

In a filing made with the National Response Center, Chevron said it shut an offshore crude pipeline after a leak related to an equipment failure. [ID:nS1E78C0U1]

BP's Macondo well, which released more than 4 million barrels of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico due to a spill in 2010, was also located off the southern Louisiana coast.

Chevron Pipe Line Company is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation. (Reporting by Janet McGurty, David Sheppard and Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)