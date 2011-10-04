(Adds comment from Valero spokesman)

Oct 4 Texas-based Nustar Energy (NS.N) said on Tuesday its eight-inch pipeline that will transport Eagle Ford crude and condensates to Valero's (VLO.N) Corpus Christi refinery went online on Sept. 21.

Nustar said the line previously carried refined products but did not specify its current capacity.

A Valero spokesman declined to say how much crude the pipeline is delivering to the 142,000 barrels-per-day Corpus Christi refinery, which also receives truck deliveries of Eagle Ford crude.

"Obviously the pipeline is more efficient," Bill Day, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andrea Evans)