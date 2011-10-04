UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Adds comment from Valero spokesman)
Oct 4 Texas-based Nustar Energy (NS.N) said on Tuesday its eight-inch pipeline that will transport Eagle Ford crude and condensates to Valero's (VLO.N) Corpus Christi refinery went online on Sept. 21.
Nustar said the line previously carried refined products but did not specify its current capacity.
A Valero spokesman declined to say how much crude the pipeline is delivering to the 142,000 barrels-per-day Corpus Christi refinery, which also receives truck deliveries of Eagle Ford crude.
"Obviously the pipeline is more efficient," Bill Day, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andrea Evans)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.