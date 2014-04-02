UPDATE 3-Oil drops on rising U.S. drilling, steady OPEC supply
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 2 Two expansion projects on Enbridge Energy partners' Alberta Clipper pipeline will be delayed until July 2015, company president Mark Maki said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
Maki said Enbridge is working through a supplemental environmental review with the U.S. Department of State.
He added the two expansions, which will bring the pipeline's capacity to 800,000 barrels-per-day, will simultaneously come online next year.
Another project- a crude-by-rail unloading facility in Philadelphia - was delayed for a few weeks by severe weather in the U.S. East Coast, the company added. The first train is expected at the facility by mid-April.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON, March 20 Global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions could be reduced by 70 percent by 2050 and completely phased out by 2060, research by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed on Monday.