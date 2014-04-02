NEW YORK, April 2 Two expansion projects on Enbridge Energy partners' Alberta Clipper pipeline will be delayed until July 2015, company president Mark Maki said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Maki said Enbridge is working through a supplemental environmental review with the U.S. Department of State.

He added the two expansions, which will bring the pipeline's capacity to 800,000 barrels-per-day, will simultaneously come online next year.

Another project- a crude-by-rail unloading facility in Philadelphia - was delayed for a few weeks by severe weather in the U.S. East Coast, the company added. The first train is expected at the facility by mid-April.

