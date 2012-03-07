UPDATE 9-Oil up 2 pct as OPEC chief sees higher compliance with cuts
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
March 6 Enbridge Inc on Tuesday said Line 14 was returned to service and Line 64 is still expected to return to service on Thursday.
The company said Line 14 was restarted at 5:25 pm, CT, Tuesday, a day earlier than expected.
Line 14/64, which carries 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin and Griffith, Indiana, was shut on Saturday after a deadly vehicle collision. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Part of the shut Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline will need to be drained for several days, Canada's National Energy Board said on Tuesday, without giving an estimation of when it will be back online.
Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hold more capital against investments in commodities, placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks' ties to the sector.