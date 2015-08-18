(Adds impact, background and other details)

Aug 17 Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc is rationing space for mid-month on its line 4/67 ex Kerrobert for August, according to a notice to shippers on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

Line 4/67, which is a part of its mainline system, would be apportioned by an additional 5 percent for August, the notice said. The company said on July that line 4/67 nominations were at 29 percent apportionment for August.

The mid-month apportionment piles fresh misery on Canadian crude producers, who are already struggling with outright heavy crude prices at their lowest level in at least a decade.

Extra rationing of pipeline space means producers cannot ship all their nominated volumes and will likely lead to a buildup of crude in Alberta, putting further pressure on Canadian differentials.

"This additional apportionment is a result of numerous unplanned outages, power curtailments, and lower-than-expected rates on the western heavy system in late July and early August," the company said in a note to shippers on Monday.

Enbridge restarted two key Canadian crude lines last week after they were shut following a crude oil release in Missouri on Aug 11.

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for September delivery last week hit its widest level this year following the pipeline disruptions last week and an ongoing disruption at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, which is one of the biggest consumers of Canadian crude.

September WCS was last trading at $19.35 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, putting the outright price of heavy Canadian crude at $22.52 a barrel. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)